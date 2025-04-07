Russia blocked adoptions from Maltese couples after country legalised civil union in 2014

Russia stopped allowing Maltese couples to adopt children born there when the country legalised civil union in 2014, Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon said on Monday.

He was replying to parliamentary questions on the adoption by Maltese couples, and the countries from where parents can adopt.

Falzon said a number of Maltese couples used to adopt children from Russia, but when the Russian government realised that civil union, and the adoption of children by same-sex couples had been legalised in 2014, had not allowed it any more.

He said the Maltese government had tried offering a solution by screening adoptions to ensure Russian children are adopted by heterosexual parents, but to no avail.

In 2014, Malta took the bold step of legalising civil unions, ensuring same-sex couples are allowed to same rights and obligations as married persons of the opposite sex, including the possibility to adopt children.

In 2017, parliament approved same-sex marriage, making Malta the 15th nation in Europe, and 25th world-wide to legalise same-sex marriages.