Medical association says synthetic cannabis product leading to number of hospitalisations

The Medical Association of Malta has warned against the consumption of synthetic edible cannabis products containing a substance called ‘CC9’, which has resulted in a number of hospitalisations.

It said over the past weeks, a number of people who consumed the products have been hospitalised with symptoms including extreme drowsiness lasting for over 24 hours, vomiting, vision problems, and liver damage.

The products are being sold in the form of gummies, cakes and cookies.

CC9 is a synthetic cannabinoid developed to provide unique effects that are slightly different from typical THC experiences. THC is the naturally occurring psychoactive substance in cannabis plants.

CC9 is lab-made and does not naturally occur in the cannabis plant. CC9 interacts with the same receptors in the brain as THC but has its own chemical structure, resulting in a different spectrum of effects

“These products are being sold with misleading "NOT for human consumption" labels while clearly being marketed for exactly that purpose. MAM condemns this dangerous practice – these substances completely bypass the rigorous safety testing and clinical trials required by European Medicines Agency regulations, putting consumers at serious risk,” the MAM said.

It emphasised cannabis consumption impairs coordination, judgment, and reaction time. “Furthermore, substantial scientific evidence links cannabis use to serious mental health problems, including anxiety, depression, and in some cases, psychosis, particularly among young and vulnerable users,” it said.

It stated the effects of CC9 lasts much longer than users anticipate.

“MAM calls for immediate government action to remove these dangerous products from sale and hold accountable those who profit from putting public health at risk,” the MAM said.