Andrew Azzopardi flags ‘unacceptable’ conditions children of incarcerated family members face

University professor and prison rights activist Andrew Azzopardi has urged Child Protection Services to take immediate action over what he described as “unacceptable” conditions faced by children visiting incarcerated family members.

In a formal letter sent to the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS), Azzopardi recounted witnessing two young children inside a Corradino prison visiting room on 2 April, seated near an inmate serving a life sentence for a violent crime.

He said such exposure could cause “lasting psychological harm.”

Azzopardi, who has long campaigned for prison reform, expressed concern over the lack of child-friendly spaces and safeguards in the visiting areas, which he described as “bland” and “unsuitable.” He said children and adults are subjected to the same entry process, including searches and waiting in shared queues.

“This is not only uncomfortable—it is deeply awkward, confusing, and potentially traumatic,” he wrote.

Azzopardi had previously raised the issue with the Office of the Commissioner, submitting a report in August 2024 with 15 recommendations for improvement.

Despite repeated assurances, he said no tangible progress has been made.

“I will not stay silent while even one child is made to endure such conditions,” he stated.

Azzopardi also circulated his appeal to politicians, child rights NGOs, and the media.