Public warned against newly emerging synthetic cannabis products

The public is being alerted to the emergence of a new semi-synthetic cannabinoid, CC9 (also referred to as HHC-C9), which has been detected in green herbal material and edibles.

The information available on CC9 is currently limited, as no scientific literature exists. The Forensic Analysis Lab within the University of Malta stated that its understanding of CC9 is based on knowledge of a closely related semi-synthetic cannabinoid, CC8 (or HHC-C8), and information shared by the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA).

Notably, the EUDA recently received a report from Italy concerning acute poisonings linked to HHC-C9. This incident, which occurred in December 2024, involved a patient who consumed e-cigarettes and gummies purchased online that were analytically confirmed to contain CC9.

While the effects of semi-synthetic cannabinoids on humans are largely unstudied, the UoM’s lab stated that anecdotal consumer reports suggest they may produce effects subjectively similar to cannabis.

On Thursday, the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) warned against the consumption of synthetic edible cannabis products containing CC9, saying it has resulted in a number of hospitalisations.

The lab noted that analysis of submitted packets of green herbal material, labeled with "THC" and indicating the presence of CC9, confirmed the presence of several cannabinoids, including 9-HHC, delta-9-THC, delta-9-THCH, and an initially unidentified peak. Through collaboration with international partners, this unidentified peak was confirmed to be CC9.

Such products are not hard to find, even on local food courier apps such as Wolt and Bolt Food.

Alarmingly, many of the packets sold in shops or online are grossly mislabeled as "Not For Human Consumption" or "For Research Purposes Only", which significantly increases the danger associated with their use.

Last October, after a number of articles written by this newspaper, Malta banned the sale of 15 synthetic chemicals that mimic the effects of cannabis.