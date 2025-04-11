Għargħur councillor elected on Nationalist ticket announces she will serve as independent

Għargħur Nationalist Party councillor Francesca Attard has announced she will continue serving in the council as independent.

“I want to work free from political pressure, with the sole aim of putting the interests of the residents I represent first. My commitment has always been, and will remain, to our community,” she announced on Facebook. “I would like to inform you that I have officially resigned as a Local Councillor on behalf of the Nationalist Party. With immediate effect, I will continue serving as an independent councillor.”

Attard was elected on the second count with 384 votes. The council is now split, with two Nationalist councillors, two Labour councillors and one independent.

Francesca Attard said she will remain “fully committed” to fulfilling her duties.

“I will continue to be transparent and inclusive, ensuring that you are involved in any decisions taken by the Local Council that may impact your quality of life, now and in the future. I look forward to continuing to invest my time, energy, and dedication into making Ħal Għargħur a better place for all of us,” she said.