Animal rights activists to protest failure to move illegally kept big cats in Naxxar
Animal rights activist group Vuċi għall-Annimali and a number of NGOs held a meeting with the VRD but were told that the big cats cannot be taken from the illegal enclosure as they have no place to transport them
Animal rights activists will protest against the Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD) over their failure to seize a number of big cats that were found in an unregistered enclosure in Naxxar.
In January, four lions and a leopard were discovered in the illegal enclosure, as one of the lions showed signs of an orthopaedic condition that requires medical attention.
The case was subject to an investigation and subsequent legal action, as court procedures against the owner are still ongoing.
READ ALSO: Owners of illegally kept exotic animals to be given amnesty
On Friday, animal rights activist group Vuċi għall-Annimali held a meeting with the VRD but were told that the big cats cannot be taken from the illegal enclosure as they have no place to transport them.
Activist Moira Delia told this newspaper that the animals must be neutered and safely transported to a sanctuary abroad, but there is no will to do so. She said that it is unacceptable for the big cats to remain where they are, and this was even agreed upon by the VRD.
The activists have called on the public to be the voice of these animals and protest against the VRD on Tuesday at 6:00pm in front of their offices in Albert Town Marsa.