Animal rights activists to protest failure to move illegally kept big cats in Naxxar

Animal rights activists will protest against the Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD) over their failure to seize a number of big cats that were found in an unregistered enclosure in Naxxar.

In January, four lions and a leopard were discovered in the illegal enclosure, as one of the lions showed signs of an orthopaedic condition that requires medical attention.

The case was subject to an investigation and subsequent legal action, as court procedures against the owner are still ongoing.

