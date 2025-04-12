Works begin on new imaging department at Mater Dei: Car park diversions in place

Work has commenced on a new state-of-the-art medical imaging department at Mater Dei Hospital, prompting temporary diversions in the hospital's main car park, the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS) announced on Saturday.

The project is a key component ofthe broader Mater Dei Hospital Extension initiative. The new imaging facility will span two floors and is expected to improve diagnostic services by offering faster, more efficient access to scans and other medical imaging procedures.

While all hospital services, including outpatient appointments, are set to continue uninterrupted, FMS and Mater Dei officials are urging patients and visitors to allow extra time when arriving at the hospital due to the ongoing diversions.

“This development forms part of a wider national investment aimed at modernising Malta’s healthcare infrastructure, improving the patient experience, and reducing waiting times,” the statement said.

The imaging department is the latest in a series of infrastructure upgrades at Mater Dei. Recent improvements include the inauguration of a rooftop helipad to enhance emergency response times and the completion of a new car park exclusively for hospital staff.

Further development works remain underway to future-proof the hospital’s capacity and service quality.

To keep the public updated during the construction period, FMS has launched a dedicated WhatsApp Channel—"MDH Projects by FMS"—which will provide real-time updates, notices, and project milestones. Those interested can join via this link.

In the meantime, hospital visitors are urged to follow posted signage and cooperate with on-site security staff, who will be assisting with navigation and access.