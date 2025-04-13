First 10 new cancer medicines of 40 to be provided free, Robert Abela says

The first 10 out of more than 40 new cancer medicines will be added to the national formulary, Robert Abela announced.

"This is about giving patients their treatment as a right, not a charity," the prime minister said when visiting Maltese patients receiving cancer treatment in London at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

Once approved, these treatments will be provided for free by the state. Until the change takes full effect, patients will continue receiving support from the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Abela, accompanied by his wife Lydia Abela and Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, met several patients and medical professionals. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to offering not just care but dignity.

Abela also presented a donation to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, aimed at funding research into early cancer detection, personalised treatments, and innovative therapies.

Abela met Matthew Schembri, a Maltese surgeon specialising in robotic surgery for prostate cancer. Schembri is also involved in research exploring the use of artificial intelligence to enhance patient outcomes’ post-diagnosis.

Following the hospital visit, the delegation visited Puttinu Cares’ apartments in Sutton, where they spoke with Maltese patients and their families temporarily residing there while undergoing treatment.

Many expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from Puttinu Cares, with the government’s contribution now covering the travel and accommodation expenses of not just one, but two companions per patient, including children.

They also visited the new Puttinu Cares property in central London.

The site, currently under construction thanks to public donations and government assistance, will host Maltese and Gozitan families closer to medical centres.

The building will be named after the late Dr Victor Calvagna, who dedicated his life to working with children and families affected by cancer. Once completed, and with an additional floor now approved for development, the facility will be able to accommodate around 80% of Maltese patients and relatives needing housing while in the UK for treatment.

Around 60 to 90 patients travel monthly from Malta to central London hospitals for care.

The visit concluded with a stop at the Franciscan Sisters in London, who continue to provide assistance to Maltese families during these challenging times.

Puttinu Cares President Angele Cuschieri thanked the Maltese and Gozitan public for their unwavering support. She also renewed her appeal for donations ahead of the annual Good Friday marathon, which will help make the central London accommodation project a reality.

"It’s beautiful that the country stands behind these families during such difficult times," said Cuschieri. "Our mission cannot stop, it must grow stronger."

The visit was coordinated with the involvement of Malta’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Professor Stephen Montefort.