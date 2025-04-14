Parts of parliament building closed down due to suspected structural deficiencies: Speaker

Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia said on Monday parts of the parliament building will be closed due to suspected structural deficiencies.

He told the House that an architect had been employed to survey parts of the building.

Among the sections being closed down are the two bridges linking two different wings of the parliament building.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Farrugia said problems have continued to emerge since the building’s opening in 2015. He said the building floods every time it rains, and railings of bridges connecting the two wings have already shown signs of rusting.

He said the property’s owners, government property investment holding company Malita Investments plc., have employed the architect which will be surveying the area.

Farrugia told this newspaper he has no timeline as to when the survey will be finished and a report is presented to the Speaker.

Malta’s parliament building is located at City Gate in Valletta. It was designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano and officially inaugurated in May 2015.

It first welcomed MPs for a plenary session on 15 May 2015.

The building is constructed from Maltese limestone and consists of two elevated blocks resting on columns. It includes offices for members of parliament, meeting rooms, and the main chamber.

The project formed part of the City Gate regeneration, which also included a new entrance to Valletta, and the Pjazza Teatru Rjal.

The building was commissioned by the Nationalist government in 2008. Construction began in 2011 and was completed in 2015.

The parliament building replaced the former parliamentary chamber at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta.