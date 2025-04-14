WATCH | First steel structures for new Msida Creek flyover arrive on site

Infrastructure Malta has announced the first two steel structures that will form part of the Msida Creek Project flyover have been delivered to the project site.

These structures will form the first span of 28 metres in length and weigh approximately 60 tonnes.

The components were transported overnight from Ħal Far to Msida, with the support and coordination of Transport Malta, to minimise disruption and ensure a safe delivery process.

The commencement of the second phase marks the start of a series of deliveries over the coming weeks, during which additional steel structures will be brought to the site and welded together as part of the ongoing construction works.

As previously advised, certain routes in the Msida area were altered as of Saturday to accommodate these works. Infrastructure Malta thanked the public for their continued cooperation and reminded commuters to follow updated road signs and traffic directions.

The entire project, which began in November 2024, aims to improve connectivity in the area by introducing dedicated pedestrian and cycling lanes, new road networks, and a redesigned quay along the Msida waterfront. 20% of the project is complete, just over four months after work began.