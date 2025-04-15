WATCH | Malta’s foreign minister ‘not happy’ with Hungary’s constitutional ban of LGBTIQ gatherings

Malta’s Foreign Minister Ian Borg has expressed discomfort with Hungary’s constitutional ban on LGBTIQ+ gatherings and will be seeking clarifications from his Hungarian counterpart.

However, Borg stopped short of condemning Hungary for its regressive action, noting the decision was taken by a sovereign state within its own legislative parameters.

“I am not happy,” Borg said when asked by MaltaToday for his reaction to the decision taken by the Hungarian parliament on Monday to amend the country’s constitution.

The constitutional amendment allows the Hungarian government to ban public events by LGBTIQ+ communities, a decision that critics are calling another step toward authoritarianism.

“I look forward to discuss the matter with my colleague in Hungary. There are issues where we think along the same wavelength but this is not one of them,” Borg insisted, adding he comes from a government that has significantly advanced the rights of LGBTIQ+ people over the past 12 years. “I will make it clear to him [Hungary’s foreign minister] and try to understand why [the amendment was introduced].”

The amendment, which required a two-thirds vote, passed along party lines with 140 votes for and 21 against. It was proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition.

The amendment declares that children’s rights to moral, physical and spiritual development supersede any right other than the right to life, including the right to peaceful assembly. The constitutional amendment effectively legitimises a law that was passed last year banning LGBTIQ events in public.

“This is not the first time the Hungarian government has legislated reforms that are controversial in this sense and the Hungarian people will have the chance next year to pass judgement,” Borg said with reference to elections due in Hungary in 2026.

Malta will be taking over the presidency of the Council of Europe next month and one of the first events on its programme is hosting the IDAHOT+ Forum. IDAHOT is the international day against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.

Borg was speaking at an event in which the logo of Malta’s Council of Europe presidency was unveiled.

Advancing the rights of LGBTIQ persons is one of the priorities of Malta’s Council of Europe presidency and in line with the Labour government’s reforming streak in this sector.

Since 2013, the Maltese government has legislated for marriage equality, including the right to adopt, banned conversion therapy, and introduced legislation that allows people to self-identify without the need to undergo complicated judicial processes.