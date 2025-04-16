Organisation to host criminal law debate between lawyers and students

Lawyers and law students will debate whether ‘The Defence of Sudden Passion should be Removed from the Maltese Criminal Law System’ during the second edition of ELSA Malta’s flagship ‘Union Debate’ to be held this Wednesday.

This event, organised in collaboration with the Ministry for Justice, is inspired by the renowned Oxford Union format and endeavours to provide a dynamic platform where legal professionals and students engage in meaningful dialogue on pressing issues within the legal sphere. Held under the auspices of Honorary President Stefano Filletti, the Union Debate is designed to bridge the gap between academia and professional practice.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti will also be chairing the debate.

This year’s debate will focus on a controversial issue within criminal law, and namely whether the notion of sudden passion should be removed as a defence. Participants will be split into two teams - one arguing in favour of the motion and the other against it, with each team presenting carefully researched arguments in a time-controlled setting.

These teams will consist of selected law students from various years of the law course, who will further be joined by lawyers Giannella De Marco and Lara Dimitrijevic. Attendees are also encouraged to engage in the ensuing discussion.

With the continued support of the Ministry for Justice, this year’s edition of the Union Debate promises to deliver an impactful and thought-provoking experience for all attendees.