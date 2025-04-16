PN announces theme for Workers’ Day celebrations: 'Work, Life, Quality'

The Nationalist Party has announced its theme for this year’s Workers’ Day celebrations, with a family event planned at Ta’ Qali on 1 May, starting from 2pm.

“This is a celebration of workers, the people who have helped build our country with their hands, minds, and hard work,” said PN Secretary General Charles Bonello during a press conference on Wednesday. “The theme shows our commitment to providing good jobs and a better quality of life for everyone.”

During the press conference, Bonello was joined by Organisational Executive Secretary Stefan Caruana and shadow minister for Social Dialogue Ivan Castillo. They shared the theme, revealed a new logo, and gave details about the main event.

The event called Festa Familja will take place in front of the American Embassy at Ta’ Qali and will end with a speech by PN Leader Bernard Grech.

The theme, Work. Life. Quality. (Xogħol. Ħajja. Kwalità.), is based on three main ideas.

They explained that ‘work’ stands for creating quality jobs and new opportunities, whilst ‘life’ is about improving how people live, work and helping them deal with the rising cost of living, and ‘quality’ means investing in workers and families.

"The celebrations are not only a gesture of appreciation for all workers in the country, but also a reaffirmation of the Nationalist Party’s commitment to securing the best opportunities for Maltese and Gozitan workers, so that they may truly enjoy a better quality of life," they said.

The party added that leader Bernard Grech is currently visiting workplaces to share these ideas.

The PN officials said the party has always believed, and continues to believe, the country owes its progress to the efforts of the Maltese people, whose dedication has shaped the nation over the years.

"We invite everyone to join in these celebrations, which pay tribute to the workers of yesterday, today, and tomorrow," they concluded.