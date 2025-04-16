Labour Party pays tribute to Manwel Dimech on 104th anniversary of his death

The Labour Party has paid tribute to Manwel Dimech, one of Malta’s earliest social reformers and political activists, on the 104th anniversary of his death, commemorated on Thursday.

Prime Minister Robert Abela laid a wreath at Dimech’s monument in Castille Square, praising him for his commitment to equality and workers' rights.

The commemoration was attended by members of the Labour Party administration, who joined the Prime Minister in honouring Dimech’s contributions to Maltese society.

READ ALSO | Manwel Dimech: 100 years of amnesia. And defiance