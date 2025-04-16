menu

Labour Party pays tribute to Manwel Dimech on 104th anniversary of his death

Abela honours reformist thinker as champion of workers’ rights and equality

nicole_meilak
16 April 2025, 7:50pm
by Nicole Meilak
Prime Minister Robert Abela standing in front of the Manwel Dimech monument in Valletta (Photo: Partit Laburista)
Prime Minister Robert Abela standing in front of the Manwel Dimech monument in Valletta (Photo: Partit Laburista)

The Labour Party has paid tribute to Manwel Dimech, one of Malta’s earliest social reformers and political activists, on the 104th anniversary of his death, commemorated on Thursday.

Prime Minister Robert Abela laid a wreath at Dimech’s monument in Castille Square, praising him for his commitment to equality and workers' rights.

The commemoration was attended by members of the Labour Party administration, who joined the Prime Minister in honouring Dimech’s contributions to Maltese society.

READ ALSO | Manwel Dimech: 100 years of amnesia. And defiance

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.