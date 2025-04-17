Momentum Party urges concrete action on illegally kept big cats in Naxxar

The Momentum Party has called for urgent action regarding the captivity of five big cats being kept in inadequate conditions in Naxxar.

"Three months have passed since the relevant report was submitted to the authorities. Despite this, no action has been taken, and no answers have been given. These wild animals remain confined in unsuitable and unsafe conditions. They should have been confiscated from day one, but instead, we’ve been met with silence," Momentum’s Katya Compagno said.

The party’s statement comes after it attended a protest outside the Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD) over authorities’ failure to seize the four lions and leopard.

Despite promises from Minister for Animal Welfare Anton Refalo and Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said that action would be taken, activists noted that the animals remain in the same environment with no practical steps taken to safeguard their welfare.

The Momentum Party stated that although international animal welfare NGOs offered to provide sanctuary for the animals, Maltese authorities could only say that they had no resources to assess the situation properly.

“This raises serious concerns about how licences are being issued to private collectors and zoos when the very authorities responsible for oversight lack the training to inspect such animals.”

Compagno reiterated her party’s support behind the message, as she called for transparency, accountability, and action.

“These animals must be confiscated immediately and placed in appropriate care. The use of legal loopholes or amnesty clauses to bypass enforcement is unacceptable and must not be tolerated.”