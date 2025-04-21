Archbishop describes late Pope as 'missionary of the Lord's mercy'

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has described the late Pope Francis as a "great missionary of the Lord's mercy because his pastoral care was always to be close to those in need of God's mercy."

Pope Francis died at the age of 88 a day after Easter Sunday after long health challenges.

In a statement issued on behalf of the church in Malta, the Archbishop said, "As the Catholic Church is currently celebrating the resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, we should entrust the soul of His Holiness Pope Francis into the hands of God's mercy."

READ ALSO: The Pope has died. What happens now?

The Archdiocese of Malta also announced that the Archbishop will celebrate a Requiem Mass for Pope Francis on Tuesday at St. John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

Diocesan and religious priests, as well as anyone wishing to attend are invited to concelebrate the mass. The Requiem Mass will be broadcast on TVM+, Knisja.mt, and Newsbook Malta.

As a mark of respect and gratitude all churches in Malta will ring their bells from today until the day of his funeral. Additionally, a book of condolences will be available at the Apostolic Nunciature for Malta in Tal-Virtù, Rabat, starting tomorrow.