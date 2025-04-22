Government presents revised plan for road linking Żabbar to Smart City

Transport Malta (TM) and Infrastructure Malta (IM) have revised their plans for a road linking Żabbar to Smart City, as the plans substitute a four-lane road with a two-lane road.

The new link will start from Żabbar’s Notre Dame Gate, also known as Bieb is-Sultan, and will stretch to what is currently agricultural land until it reaches Kalkara’s Capuchin Convent.

The project then aims to upgrade existing roads that connect the convent to the Kalkara football ground, down to the Malta Film Studios and the entrance to Smart City. Apart from the two-lane road for cars, the project will also include a cycling and walking lane.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, it was explained that while Transport Malta’s original plan consisted of utilising some 14,500 sq.m of agricultural land, the new project will utilise around 5,686 sq.m of agricultural land, 2,657 sq.m of which are currently concreted.

The project is estimated to cost around €8 million.

The plan will also see the removal of 30 trees and shrubs, but TM says that the project will see the planting of 40 new indigenous species.

The project’s necessity, according to TM, rises from the fact that in order to travel to Smart City from the North, traffic must pass through residential zones and is currently creating congestion problems.

The planned works are also set to be done close to a number of scheduled historic structures such as Notre Dame Gate, the bastions that separate Cottonera from Żabbar, and the Capuchin Convent in Kalkara.

TM and IM said that the project will take between three and four years.

The agreement with Smart City on the relocation of the American University of Malta campus from Żonqor approved by parliament in 2022, includes an obligation on government to construct a new connection road linking Bieb is-Sultan in Żabbar, to the Capuchin’s convent in Kalkara.