Disciplinary forces officers receive €1.22 million in payments for continuing to serve beyond retirement

Officers in the Disciplinary Forces have started receiving special payments from the government as recognition for serving more than 29 years.

A total of €1.22 million has already been paid out, covering the first year from October 2023 to the end of September 2024.

“This is a direct investment in the conditions of the Disciplinary Forces and their families, and the way to truly recognise their work,” said Minister for Home Affairs Byron Camilleri. “The Government’s track record speaks for itself, with what it promised today no longer on paper but making a difference in the lives of these workers.”

This measure was announced in the Budget last year, which rewards officers who continue working after 29 years of service.

This means they will receive a total payment equal to two years' salary, spread over four years, with the amount being based on their basic pay with offficers being able to choose whether to get the payment all at once at the end of four years, or in smaller parts at the end of each year.

This payment adds to other measures, including a 23% increase in pensions for those who retire after 29 years and a guarantee for pension for officers who have worked for more than 25 years and shown strong service. There is also now a pension system for widows of Disciplinary Forces members.

Minister Camilleri said these changes reflect how the government values hard work and loyalty. By improving conditions for these officers, he said, the country also benefits from better public service.