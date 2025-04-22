Developable land in Swieqi will be turned into an open space for the community

An initiative launched by 12‑year‑old Thomas Gatt has led to a parcel of land within a development zone in Swieqi to be earmarked for transformation into an open space for the enjoyment of other children and the wider Swieqi community.

The idea from 12-year-old Thomas Gatt was developed through the voluntary group Making Malta Beautiful Again (MMBA) which brought forward support from the government.

The land, which is about 450 sq.m, is close to the Swieqi parish church and lies within a development zone. With help from Project Green and an agreement with the Lands Authority, it will be turned into a public garden.

“My idea was to borrow a piece of land from the government, embellish it, and make it a beautiful green area in nature created and maintained by the surrounding community, but also for the community to enjoy,” Thomas explained.

“Every open space we create or regenerate is meant to improve the quality of life of the surrounding community. When I met Thomas and his parents, I saw not only his enthusiasm for open space projects but also his determination to see them through. That’s why we decided to help him fulfil his dream," Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said.

Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi also supported the project, saying it fits into a wider plan to turn unused urban land into green areas.

He said Thomas’s idea is helping create better spaces in the centre of towns and villages.

Project Green will now begin cleaning the site, and with help from one of their architects, Thomas will start working on the garden design. The project will soon move into the building phase.