Resident groups say lands minister is underestimating anger on Żurrieq land controversy

Eight residents groups have come out in support of the two farmers who were served an eviction notice by the government from their fields in Żurrieq.

In a statement, the groups accused Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi of “underestimating the public sentiment in his constituency” on the government's plan for a private developer to build a road through the farmers' fields, despite their families having worked the land for generations.

In an interview with MaltaToday, the farmers said they felt betrayed when the Lands Authority simply informed them that they needed to vacate the land, and more so when they later learned that this was being done to appease a private developer.

On Wednesday, eight resident groups, including Residenti taż-Żurrieq and Il-Kollettiv, criticised how the government has handled the situation, accusing it of prioritising private construction interests over agricultural land and public welfare.

Their criticism was particularly directed at Zrinzo Azzopardi, who represents Malta’s fifth electoral district, an area significantly impacted by the rationalisation zones introduced in the 2006 Local Plans.

Jan Camilleri, speaking on behalf of Residenti taż-Żurrieq, accused the Minister of failing his constituents. “Last year, Zrinzo Azzopardi ‘withdrew’ a private development on the eve of our press conference, a week before the MEP elections. Whatever went on away from public scrutiny throughout this year has resulted in exactly the same situation as last June,” Camilleri said.

“Farmers and residents are right to feel betrayed by one of their elected representatives.”

The group challenged Zrinzo Azzopardi’s repeated assertion that his authority is constrained by the 2006 Local Plans. They pointed towards instances where the local plans have been amended to appease developers.

“When the minister claims he has no power to save Żurrieq from its fate, to the point where an authority under his remit is evicting farmers, it’s because his hands are tied by private interests.”

Residenti taż-Żurrieq pledged to stand by the farmers affected and called on surrounding communities to show solidarity.

Wayne Flask, secretary of Il-Kollettiv, reiterated the need for a comprehensive overhaul of Malta’s planning system. He recalled that, in July 2024, 13 resident and conservation groups had presented a broad set of reform proposals aimed at making residents central to planning decisions.

“It is becoming even more evident that residents and farmers are the eternal victims of the construction industry, with the government often acting as a willing accomplice,” Flask said.

“Zrinzo Azzopardi is seriously underestimating the public sentiment in his constituency,” Flask added. “If his priorities lie in facilitating private development, then he should seek a career outside public service.”