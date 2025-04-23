Labour Party CEO's appointment to Jobsplus board is a dangerous move, PN says

The Nationalist Party has described the appointment of Labour Party CEO to JobsPlus as a dangerous move, claiming the government will use crucial data for political purposes.

“The government led by Robert Abela continues to make decisions that clearly show it does not distinguish between the executive role of the government and the political role of the Labour Party,” PN Shadow Ministers Claudette Buttigieg, Ivan J Bartolo, and Ivan Castillo said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

This reaction comes after media reports of McKay's appointment to the board of directors of JobsPlus.

According to the PN, McKay can never be considered an impartial individual and “this presence on the board of JobsPlus can only lead to political interference and a serious conflict of interest.”

The PN asked: “How, from among all the qualified individuals in our country, the government decided that the most suitable person for this position was the CEO of the Labour Party."

“Such manoeuvring, paid for by taxpayers’ money, further undermines public trust in politics and demonstrates a serious lack of confidence in the competence of individuals who are willing to offer their service on similar boards and authorities,” they said.

The PN highlighted that the government, who “barely promised meritocracy is now, through its actions, showing what it truly believes.”

In Jobsplus and the labour market, we will build on the successes we have achieved - Byron Camilleri

Reacting to the statement on facebook, Minister for Home Affairs Byron Camilleri said the PN has attacked the appointment of Leonid Mckay to Jobplus simply because is a Labour Party member

“I believe that McKay's experience in public and social leadership is worth its weight in gold for this board,” Camilleri said. “However, for the Nationalist Party, we throw that experience in the trash because McKay is a Labour Party member.”

Camilleri highlighted that the board includes several people including those from constituted bodies and that has responsibilities that are completely different from the day to day running of an entity.

He asked: “They are not suggesting that we appoint them, are they, after they filled Malta with unemployment?”

“In Jobsplus and the labour market, we will build on the successes we have achieved,” he affirmed.