LESA issued 2,500 contraventions for drivers using mobile phones at the wheel in first months of 2025

Almost 2,500 contraventions were handed out in the first three months of 2025 by LESA for drivers who used their mobile phone while driving.

According to the authority, between January and March of 2025, 2,493 fines were issued for drivers caught using their mobile phones at the wheel. This represented the most common types of fines.

In second place were fines for drivers who drove on continuous white lines, as 1,168 fines for this contravention were handed out.