LESA issued 2,500 contraventions for drivers using mobile phones at the wheel in first months of 2025
According to the authority, between January and March of 2025, 2,493 fines were issued for drivers caught using their mobile phones at the wheel. This represented the most common types of fines.
In second place were fines for drivers who drove on continuous white lines, as 1,168 fines for this contravention were handed out.
Meanwhile, LESA officials issued 857 fines for irregularities concerning seatbelts, and another 65 fines for those who breached children’s safety in vehicles.
LESA said that another 60 fines were given to drivers who drove past red traffic lights.
MaltaToday reported that as of last January, 8% of the fines issued between 2013 and 2023 remain unpaid, as LESA is owed over €17,000,000 in fines from this period.
The data tabled in parliament shows that since 2013, over 3,000,000 fines were handed out, with their total value adding up to €133,811,122.81.
Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri had explained that LESA is working to recover the funds that are owed, and has issued 241 garnishee orders since 2022, with the toal value of the orders adding up to €4,711,563.59.