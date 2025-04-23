Lands Ministry stresses Tal-Bebbux land is to only be used in case of 'project for community'

The Lands Ministry has stressed that the public agricultural land in the Żurrieq area known as Tal-Bebbux will only be developed for in case of "a project for the Żurrieq community which is agreed upon by the local council."

On Wednesday, a number of resident groups came out in support of two farmers who work the land in question and risk being evicted from the land on which their families have worked for generations. The residents groups accused the lands minister of underestimating the anger against him in light of the decision to evict the farmers.

The two farmers in question had described what they called a betrayal with MaltaToday, as they accused the Lands Ministry of evicting them to appease a private developer who wants to build a road through the field.

Responding to the backlash yet again, the Lands Ministry reiterated that the land in question will still belong to the government.

The ministry claimed that the zoning application in question was filed to define road layouts, land use, and building heights in the area after the site was included in the development zone under the 2006 Rationalisation Act.

Government noted that according to the updated application, public land is excluded from any proposed development, and a 750 square metre section is designated as open space for the Żurrieq community.

“The government reaffirms its commitment that where land in the Tal-Bebbux area is publicly owned, it will be used in the best interest of the Żurrieq community,” the ministry concluded.