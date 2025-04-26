Silvio Schembri off the hook over ethics breach involving ministry staff doing constituency work

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri will not face censure, after an ethics investigation found insufficient proof of wrongdoing when using ministry staff for constituency work.

The issue was whether staff, paid by taxpayers, were being used improperly for partisan work, breaching public service rules and the ministerial code of ethics.

The findings form part of an ethics investigation by Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi following separate complaints filed in March 2023 by Arnold Cassola, chairperson of Momentum, and Robert Aquilina, then-president of Repubblika.

When asked in Parliament by PN MP Rebekah Borg, Schembri had said it was part of his secretariat’s role to “remain close to the people”.

In his statement to the Standards Commissioner, Schembri said constituency assignments were rare, voluntary, and always carried out after official work hours.

"While expressly tasking secretariat staff with working in constituency offices would cross ethical lines, I could not find enough proof that the minister regularly did this," the commissioner said.

Three members of Schembri’s secretariat testified during the investigation. They confirmed that constituency work was voluntary and done after working hours, although the commissioner noted some small differences between their statements and what the minister had said.

Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol also gave evidence, arguing that ministry staff could help with constituency matters because their duties included "coordination of diary and correspondence including constituency matters". But the commissioner said the clause only covered tracking schedules and messages, not active involvement in constituency work.

The case was closed without any formal action being recommended.