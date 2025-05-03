Over 900 students try their luck in A levels before finishing course

A newly issued MATSEC report reveals that 917 candidates made their first attempt to sit for at least one A level in the September session, well before completing their two year courses.

According to the report, “it has now become quite normal for candidates to sit for their Matriculation examinations for the first time in a second session before they finish studying the subject(s) at the respective educational institution.”

The first session of the examinations is held between March and June, while a second session is held between August and September. The second session was originally intended for students who fail in the first sitting and wish to make another attempt at the end of summer, but since 2012 this option has been available to all students.

Candidates in the second session may apply for a maximum of one Advanced level examination, four Intermediate level subjects – one from each group – and Systems of Knowledge.

In 2024, a total of 3,668 candidates registered for the first examination session, while 2,686 candidates registered for the second session. More than a third (34.1%) of second session candidates were making their first attempt.

This represents a slight increase from the 848 candidates (32.4%) who used the second session as their first attempt in 2023. Compared with 2021, the number of such candidates has risen sharply from 595 (27%) to 917 (34.1%).

Students often choose to sit for some exams – particularly those at Intermediate level – in September to relieve the pressure of sitting for all their papers in the spring session.

However, the report voices misgivings about this widespread practice and links it to increased absenteeism. It flags high absentee rates as a “concerning issue,” adding that “this problem is largely linked to candidates registering for exams before completing their full two year course, often leaving them unprepared. As a result, candidates may struggle to attend or perform well in their exams, impacting their overall success.”

The number of absent candidates has increased markedly since 2019, when exams were made free. The percentage of absent candidates has risen from an average of 6.8% in Advanced level exams and 4.5% in Intermediate level exams before 2019 to 12.9% (AM) and 15.3% (IM) in 2024.

The report does not specify the absenteeism rate among those who registered for their first attempt in the September session.