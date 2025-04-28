Commissioner for Education flags 'discrimination' against students supported by LSEs

The Commissioner for Education within the Office of the Ombudsman has raised “discrimination” concerns over children supported by Learning Support Educators (LSEs) who were told not to attend school during exam periods.

The parents voiced worries after being informed that their Year 11 children, who will not be sitting for MATSEC examinations, are expected to remain at home between 28 April and 29 June.

Preliminary information gathered by the Commissioner’s office suggests that although the Education Authorities have organised a special course for these students during the examination period, uptake has been minimal. The Commissioner noted that the low participation may indicate a lack of proper consultation with parents about their children's needs and the families’ expectations.

The Commissioner also noted that parents of Core Curriculum Programme (CCP) students from Years 7 to 10 have expressed similar concerns, as they fear that their children might soon also be asked to stay at home for extended periods.

The situation has been made worse by directives issued by the Union of Professional Educators (UPE), which restrict the temporary reassignment or redeployment of union members. These restrictions, the Commissioner notes, have made it more difficult to transfer LSE support from Year 11 students sitting for MATSEC exams to younger students who would otherwise be left without necessary assistance.

In response, the Commissioner for Education reminded all education stakeholders, including the Education Authorities and relevant unions, that children with disabilities have a fundamental right to education, equal to that of other children. He stressed that they must not suffer discrimination or disruption to their schooling because of their circumstances.

The Commissioner urged all parties to remain sensitive to the emotional and financial pressures already borne by the parents of these children and warned against any actions that would increase their burden.

Union of Professional Educators tells Education Ministry to hire more LSEs

In a statement later on Monday, the UPE also voiced concern over the lack of student participation of the special course.

The union reminded that after consulting with its members, it intervened to stop mid-year transfers of Year 11 LSEs, which has been upheld for the past two years.

“If the Ministry needs LSEs in other grades, such as the primary level, it should employ more LSEs rather than rely on a skeleton staff,” the UPE said.

The union slammed the Education Ministry for “prioritising administrative convenience over student welfare,” as it noted that no solution to the staffing problem is being worked on.