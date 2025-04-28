Ongoing domestic violence court cases: 2,596 in Malta, 55 in Gozo

There are 2,596 ongoing court cases related to domestic violence in Malta’s courts, information tabled in parliament shows.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard tabled the information in reply to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Graziella Attard Previ.

The minister also said there are 55 ongoing court cases related to domestic violence at the Gozo courts.

Earlier this year, government announced it is set to increase the number of magistrates presiding over domestic violence cases.

An inquiry report on the murder of domestic violence victim Nicolette Ghirxi, published last year recommended that the judiciary should be trained on domestic violence issues so that pending cases can be heard by any magistrate.

Moreover, the report recommends having an appointed committee to follow developments in the area. The suggested format is a committee with representatives from the police force, the social services department, and the court administration.

The committee would be tasked with checking whether reports and court cases are increasing and identifying policy measures to tackle domestic violence.