Malta's golden passport scheme infringes EU law, European Court of Justice rules
In its ruling, the European Court of Justice ruled that Malta's citizenship for investments scheme amounts to the commercialisation of granting nationalities • Joseph Muscat blasts 'those who work against Malta', calls ruling a 'political sentence'
Malta’s citizenship by investment scheme infringes EU law and amounts to “the commercialisation of the grant of nationality of a member state,” and by extension, EU citizenship, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled.
In a ruling on Tuesday morning, the ECJ ruled that the bond of nationality with a member state is based on a “relationship of solidarity, good faith and the reciprocity of rights and duties between the State and its citizens.”
By granting citizenship in exchange for payments and investments, Malta infringes these principles according to the binding ruling. “Such ‘commercialisation’ of citizenship is incompatible with the basic concept of Union citizenship as defined by the Treaties.”
Malta’s golden passport scheme was launched in 2014 and gave wealthy individuals the chance to obtain Maltese, and by extension EU citizenship in exchange for hefty payments and investments.
The programme had attracted criticism from many, most notably the European Commission which launched infringement proceedings against Malta, claiming that the sale of EU citizenship “is incompatible with the principle of sincere cooperation.”
Last Sunday, the Financial Times revealed that at least seven Russian nationals who were targeted by sanctions following the Ukraine war have obtained Maltese citizenship through the scheme.
According to the report, seven individuals who acquired Maltese citizenship were later sanctioned by the US, EU, or Ukraine in connection with the war. Furthermore, a total of 16 individuals either bought Maltese citizenship despite being politically exposed or ended up sanctioned or convicted later.
In 2022, Malta suspended new Russian and Belarusian applicants from its scheme.
Joseph Muscat describes ruling as 'a political sentence'
In a statement, former prime minister Joseph Muscat described the ruling as a political sentence, claiming that the ECJ ruled despite knowing that EU law was not on its side. Muscat was prime minister at the time of the programme's inception.
Muscat stated that there is still a way for the scheme to stay alive through tweaks, pointing towards the United States which has announced similar initiatives.
Muscat then turned his attention to EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the PN, accusing them of "working against our country."
"I thank them for working hard against this programme," he jabbed, noting that the scheme's proceeds eased Malta's troubles during the pandemic among other benefits.
"To those who will preach about their ethics, I say that I would much rather attract investments through this programme instead of spending on weapons as they would like to do," Muscat said.
Ruling will close one door to corrupt actors buying their way into the EU
In a statement following the ruling, Transparency International CEO Maira Martini welcomed the ruling, adding that there have been many cases that have shown how such programmes have granted safe haven in the EU for suspicious individuals.
Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation director Matthew Caruana Galizia described the ruling as a win for all Maltese and EU residents, "who have been unfairly exposed to the whims of money launderers and corrupt criminals buying their way into the EU." Caruana Galizia urged the government to comply with the ruling and abolish the programme.
He further urged the government to tackle the risks exposed by the golden visa scheme next. Malta's golden visa scheme is similar to its golden passport scheme, however the latter only grants residency rights and not full citizenship.
Momentum hopeful that Malta will rid itself of programme
Reacting to the ruling, Momentum Chairman Arnold Cassola expressed hope that Malta will rid itself of the programme, stressing its opposition to the programme.
"Instead, we are proposing clear pathways based on genuine contribution, integration, and long-term commitment to Malta, and which are free from any ministerial discretion or whims," he stated.
Cassola concluded by saying that the PL sees EU membership as a monetary opportunity.