Malta's golden passport scheme infringes EU law, European Court of Justice rules

Malta’s citizenship by investment scheme infringes EU law and amounts to “the commercialisation of the grant of nationality of a member state,” and by extension, EU citizenship, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled.

In a ruling on Tuesday morning, the ECJ ruled that the bond of nationality with a member state is based on a “relationship of solidarity, good faith and the reciprocity of rights and duties between the State and its citizens.”

By granting citizenship in exchange for payments and investments, Malta infringes these principles according to the binding ruling. “Such ‘commercialisation’ of citizenship is incompatible with the basic concept of Union citizenship as defined by the Treaties.”

Malta’s golden passport scheme was launched in 2014 and gave wealthy individuals the chance to obtain Maltese, and by extension EU citizenship in exchange for hefty payments and investments.

The programme had attracted criticism from many, most notably the European Commission which launched infringement proceedings against Malta, claiming that the sale of EU citizenship “is incompatible with the principle of sincere cooperation.”

Last Sunday, the Financial Times revealed that at least seven Russian nationals who were targeted by sanctions following the Ukraine war have obtained Maltese citizenship through the scheme.

According to the report, seven individuals who acquired Maltese citizenship were later sanctioned by the US, EU, or Ukraine in connection with the war. Furthermore, a total of 16 individuals either bought Maltese citizenship despite being politically exposed or ended up sanctioned or convicted later.

In 2022, Malta suspended new Russian and Belarusian applicants from its scheme.

Joseph Muscat describes ruling as 'a political sentence'

In a statement, former prime minister Joseph Muscat described the ruling as a political sentence, claiming that the ECJ ruled despite knowing that EU law was not on its side. Muscat was prime minister at the time of the programme's inception.

Muscat stated that there is still a way for the scheme to stay alive through tweaks, pointing towards the United States which has announced similar initiatives.

Muscat then turned his attention to EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the PN, accusing them of "working against our country."

"I thank them for working hard against this programme," he jabbed, noting that the scheme's proceeds eased Malta's troubles during the pandemic among other benefits.

"To those who will preach about their ethics, I say that I would much rather attract investments through this programme instead of spending on weapons as they would like to do," Muscat said.