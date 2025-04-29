Government signs land deal for Victoria open space and parking project

The government has announced the signing of a land transfer in Pjazza l-Assedju, Victoria, that will make way for a project including a new underground car park and an open green space in the city centre.

“All of this is being done with a clear vision that looks towards the sustainable development of Gozo and that goes hand in hand with both the regional development strategy of Gozo: Island of Villages as well as the Malta Vision 2050,” said Minister for Gozo and Planning Clint Camilleri.

The project will see around 2,100sq.m of open space created, along with a multi-level underground car park providing at least 230 extra parking spaces.

Camilleri added that the project shows the government’s commitment to invest in the heart of Gozo, and to improve the quality of life for its residents through sustainable planning.

At the end of 2024, the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA) had already issued a Preliminary Market Consultation for this project, named the Victoria Car Park and Green Space in Pjazza l-Assedju.

The land was officially transferred from the Lands Authority to the Ministry for Gozo and Planning, in a move that ministers say will improve infrastructure and services in the area.

Minister for Lands and Electoral Programme Implementation Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the agreement shows how the Lands Authority is working to change how transport and urban space are managed in Malta.

“With this agreement, the Lands Authority is continuing to assist in making a change in the mode of transport in the heart of our communities for greater convenience for Gozitans and all those who visit this locality,” Azzopardi said.

He also noted that the Authority is committed to turning more government land in town centres into public spaces that benefit the wider community.