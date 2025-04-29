Government signs €300 million contract for second electricity link to Sicily

The government has announced the signing of contract with Norwegian company Nexans AS for the manufacturing and installation of a subsea electricity cable between Malta and Sicily.

“This is a project that will enhance our electricity distribution network. A project that will help us sustain other changes we have started and will continue with even more strength,” said Energy Minister Miriam Dalli. “We are delivering the investment this country deserves.”

The second interconnector, known as IC2, is a project valued at around €300 million and co-financed by the European Union.

The project, which will connect Malta to the European electricity grid with a 245kV cable running 99km under the sea, is considered a strategic importance by the EU and will support Malta's path towards its 2050 decarbonisation targets.

The signing ceremony included the formal agreement between Adrian Dalli, Director General of the Department of Contracts, and Yvan Duperray, Vice President of Marketing and Sales from Nexans.

Minister Dalli explained that having two interconnectors instead of just one will provide greater peace of mind. “Challenges arise and accidents do happen. So, we are strengthening the security of our country’s energy supply.”

The contract with Nexans is one of six main tenders making up the second interconnector project. Interconnect Malta’s Chairman, Perit Godwin Agius, described the signing as “a key milestone” in the long planning and preparation process.

“An agreement that transforms years of planning, design, permitting, and hard work into a concrete step forward,” he said. He also noted the strong interest shown by leading industry companies during the bidding process.

Once complete, the IC2 project will double Malta’s connection to the European electricity network, allowing for more renewable energy to flow into the country and supporting future offshore projects.

The interconnector is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 13.5 million tonnes over its lifetime, helping Malta reach its decarbonisation targets as part of the 2050 vision.