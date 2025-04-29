Thousands objected to Villa Rosa brief but mysteriously PA only lists 43

A draft public consultation document proposing changes to development parameters on the Villa Rosa site, to allow a 39-storey high-rise, incorrectly states that only 43 objections to the plan’s objectives were submitted using a standard letter drafted by Moviment Graffitti.

MaltaToday can confirm and verify that a total of 3,047 objections were actually submitted in this way.

However, the Planning Authority’s document claims that out of 4,318 total submissions received, 4,212 shared the same text supporting the objectives of the partial local plan review for the Villa Rosa site.

The document includes a full list of the 4,212 individuals supporting the local plan changes and the 43 who opposed.

MaltaToday can also confirm that some of the names listed as supporting the amendments to the local plan are identical to those who actually objected.

PA stands by numbers

A spokesperson for the Planning Authority insisted that the Planning Authority had only received 43 objections with the same wording objecting to the local plan changes.

“It is absolutely not in our interest to hide any figures and we have published all the objections we have received,” the PA spokesperson said, who excluded any devious intentions on their part.

The PA invited MaltaToday to the PA’s offices to verify whether the over 3000 individual emails objecting to the local plan review were actually received by the PA or not.

MaltaToday was shown a list containing the name and emails of 3047 private individuals who have sent their objection through Moviment Graffitti’s online platform but is not in possession of the list.

On its part, Graffitti insists that their online system was working to the extent that 43 people who used the system are listed in the list of objectors published in the public consultation document. The system is the same one used on a number of occasions to send objections to plans or projects.

Graffitti demands accountability over ‘rigged’ Villa Rosa public feedback

In a statement NGO Moviment Graffitti, confirmed 3,047 objections were submitted through its online platform, which allowed users to send formal representations against the proposed plan to allow high rise development on the Villa Rosa site. The form featured a live counter to ensure transparency.

However, the group said that only a small number of these objections were acknowledged in official PA documentation. In contrast, the PA listed over 4,000 individuals as having submitted statements of support for the Local Plan review, raising suspicion over the accuracy and transparency of the figures.

Graffitti further alleged that hundreds of individuals who used their platform to object to the project were wrongly listed by the PA as having submitted statements of support instead.

The group also questioned how the developer was able to publicly quote the 4,000-supporters figure shortly after the consultation closed — and before the official consultation report was published — despite the lack of any submission-tracking system on the developer’s side.

According to Graffitti, only two explanations are possible: either false data was submitted to the PA by interested parties to inflate support for the project, or the PA itself deliberately manipulated the data in collaboration with the developer.

The group is now calling for the process to be annulled and for those responsible for what it describes as “disgraceful manipulation” to be held accountable. It said the controversy would not erase public outrage over what it calls developers’ unchecked power and a “monument to greed.”

Graffitti also described the local plan review as “obscene” and designed to benefit the ultra-rich at the expense of residents and the environment.