National Book Council to push for basic income scheme for writers

The National Book Council (NBC) has proposed launching discussions with the government on the introduction of a basic income for writers, in a bid to address concerns about the financial sustainability of writing as a profession in Malta.

The proposed income support for writers is one of many measures contemplated in the NBC’s new five-year strategic vision which has been issued for public consultation.

The strategic document identifies the lack of full-time authors as a critical weakness in the country’s small and struggling literary sector.

Stakeholder consultations carried out by the NBC found that many authors are unable to dedicate themselves to writing full-time, with limited earnings from their work forcing them to treat writing as a secondary or voluntary pursuit.

While most writers are motivated by passion rather than profit, the small size of the Maltese market and low book sales make it difficult to earn a living from writing.

The NBC said it would seek to initiate talks with the government about a basic living wage for writers, drawing inspiration from Ireland’s Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme.

The Irish pilot scheme

In Ireland, a three-year programme was launched in 2022 offering a weekly payment of €325 to 2,000 artists, writers and performers, providing them with financial stability to focus on their creative work. An initial impact assessment found that the scheme had improved the wellbeing and creative output of participants.

But the pilot project – a brainchild of the Irish Green Party which is no longer part of the ruling coalition – is set to expire in August amidst uncertainty on whether it will be extended on a permanent basis.

Malta’s version would be linked to the broader Charter For The Status Of The Artist being developed by Arts Council Malta, which seeks to improve working conditions and social protection for artists across all sectors.

308 authors in Malta

At present, the NBC is aware of 308 authors registered through the Public Lending Rights (PLR) database, as well as a further 478 active authors.

However, the council said that the actual number of writers, particularly when using a broader definition of “creative works of an original nature,” is likely to be higher.

The financial insecurity facing writers is just one aspect of wider challenges confronting the book sector. The NBC’s strategy highlights how local publishers are also struggling with rising production costs, falling sales, and the dominance of imported mass-market books, while boutique bookshops remain rare.

The strategy document expresses misgivings on the way the book retail sector has evolved. While noting that there already are a number of bookshops on the Maltese islands, “many argue that there is a lack of boutique bookshops with a curated selection and knowledgeable individuals operating them”.

To address this aspect the council proposes commencing discussions with the government to offer a financial incentive package for the opening of new boutique bookshops and directly financing pop-up bookshops during public events with a curated selection of books.

Other measures proposed in the strategic vision include expanding previous tax reductions on authors’ royalties — with the ultimate goal of eliminating tax on royalties entirely.

Fiscal support for publishers is also a key focus, with proposals such as subsidies for paper costs, VAT exemptions on locally produced publications, and a postage subsidy to help Maltese books reach wider markets.

Despite some efforts to revive the sector, such as a tax cut on royalties from 15% to 7.5%, the NBC warned that government interventions have so far not been enough to halt the industry’s decline.

According to Eurostat data quoted in the strategy, 56% of Maltese citizens aged 16 and over did not read a single book in 2023, while 41.7% expressed no interest in doing so. A further decline in the culture of reading, combined with financial pressures, risks weakening Malta’s literary output further unless major new support measures are introduced.