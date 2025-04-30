Government pre-booking system for Comino ignores main problem: Graffitti

NGO Moviment Graffiti slams government plan for pre-book slots to Blue Lagoon in Comino, claiming it is full of loopholes and blind to the true source of damage to the island.

“The government has no vision for a just and sustainable Comino” they NGO said in a press statement on Wednesday. “What we need is a total ban on large tourist ferries coming to Comino.”

Moviment Graffitti has been calling for stricter action on Comino since its direct protest at the Blue Lagoon three years ago.

The group says this would target large commercial tourist boats, like those run by Captain Morgan which “ensnare and unload tourists onto Blue Lagoon in their thousands every day.”

These boats collect thousands of tourists daily from areas like the Sliema Ferries and Buġibba, often bringing people who did not even plan to go to Comino.

The NGO argues that banning these vessels would have made the new cap system unnecessary. Instead, the group fears that the new entry limit will end up helping big business at the cost of locals who want to visit the island.

Moviment Graffitti also warned that the government’s plan allows these large operators to carry on as usual, unloading hundreds of tourists three times a day, leading to more rubbish, noise, pollution, and damage to Comino’s fragile land.

Another issue raised by the NGO is the government’s refusal to publish the carrying capacity study of Comino. This, the group says, shows a lack of real care for the island’s status as a nature reserve.

The cap only applies to the Blue Lagoon, not the whole island, which could push tourism to other natural areas and ruin the peaceful Comino experience.

The group also pointed to the recent decision by the Planning Authority to approve the redevelopment of the Comino Hotel at Santa Marija Bay. The project includes a new jetty, a larger building area, and a restaurant, more signs of rising commercial pressure on the island.

Moviment Graffitti says allowing up to 4,000 people every night between 8pm and 10pm this goes against the basic idea of protecting a nature reserve, as human activity after sunset could badly affect local wildlife.

“Minister Ian Borg is handing over our shared heritage to big business,” the group said, calling the government’s actions a betrayal of the public and of Comino itself.