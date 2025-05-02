Malta climbs six spots in press freedom ranking but remains among worst in EU

Malta has climbed six places in Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) 2024 World Press Freedom Index, but the watchdog warns that the island remains one of the European Union’s worst performers on press freedom.

In its latest report published on Friday, RSF ranked Malta 67th out of 180 countries but still 23rd out of 27 within the EU bloc. The country’s overall score rose by two points to 63 out of 100, but RSF notes this is still “clearly under the levels before the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia” in 2017.

Pavol Szalai, head of RSF’s EU and Balkans Desk, said Malta’s apparent progress was partly due to worsening conditions in other countries, including Bulgaria and Cyprus, which fell 11 and 12 places respectively. “The 2017 killing—whose alleged mastermind has been released on bail earlier this year—continues to cast a dark shadow on press freedom and journalists' safety in the country,” Szalai said.

He said the ongoing trial of the men accused of supplying the bomb used in Caruana Galizia’s murder is a “landmark case for press freedom in the EU”, and said justice will not be fully served until the mastermind is convicted.

Szalai said the slight increase in Malta’s score was driven by a “certain optimism” following the EU’s adoption of the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA), Malta’s announcement of anti-SLAPP measures, and ongoing prosecutions of corruption uncovered by journalists.

However, RSF was quick to temper this optimism, warning that “the EMFA is yet to be implemented and the anti-SLAPP legal notice is an absolutely insufficient protection.” The organisation also criticised a court-imposed ban on media coverage of proceedings involving the alleged mastermind of Caruana Galizia’s assassination, calling it a disproportionate restriction on press freedom.

Malta’s path to significantly improving press freedom, RSF said, remains blocked by its failure to implement key recommendations from the public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s murder. The recommendations remain largely unaddressed nearly four years after they were issued.