Gozo Channel: MV Nikolaos out of service from 5 to 19 May

Gozo Channel has informed the public the MV Nikolaos will be out of service for maintenance for the first three two weeks of May.

The vessel will be undergoing maintenance from Monday 5 May to Monday 19 May.

During the period, Gozo Channel will be operating a temporary timetable for all other vessels. The timetable is expected to be published soon on the Gozo Channel website and social media pages.

“Gozo Channel apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the MV Nikolaos maintenance. The company is committed to providing safe and reliable ferry services between the two islands,” the company said.