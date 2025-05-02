National security remains top priority after drone attack outside Maltese territorial waters: PN

The Nationalist Party stated national security must remain the country’s top priority following a drone attack on an aid vessel outside Maltese territorial waters.

“Following last night’s events, the Nationalist Party urges caution but insists that the government must reassure the Maltese people,” said Shadow Minister for Home Affairs Darren Carabott and Maritime Shadow Minister Ivan Castillo.

This reactions follows an attack on a ship with aid for Gaza by a drone just outside Maltese territorial waters on Friday morning. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition claims in a message on X that the ship was twice attacked by an Israeli drone that caused damage to the hull.

The party said it is receiving information and monitoring the situation closely.

They stressed the need to urgently improve intelligence gathering, surveillance, and control over what happens in the sea near Hurds Bank, located around 12 nautical miles (22 km) from the coast of Marsaskala.

The PN also highlighted other ongoing concerns in the area, including criminal activity, commercial disruptions, and maritime environmental risks.

The party said that they will not be commenting or speculating on whether this was a military attack or not, but thanked the Armed Forces of Malta and all those who assisted during the events.

Moviment Graffitti: ‘Drone strike on Gaza flotilla shows Israel’s growing impunity’

NGO Moviment Graffitti described the attack as “violent” and said it is a sign of the Israeli state’s “growing sense of impunity”.

“This violent act, occurring so close to Malta’s shores, is deeply alarming,” they said, “It is a clear sign of the State of Israel’s growing sense of impunity and its continued disregard for international law and human life, now striking very close to home.”

The group added that the ship had been de-flagged by the Republic of Palau shortly before the strike, claiming this points to a planned assault.

They urged the Maltese government to bring the ship and its civilians ashore without delay and to grant the vessel a Maltese flag in support of humanitarian missions.

Moviment Graffitti also called for an immediate investigation to clarify whether Maltese airspace had been used in the attack, and if the country's sovereignty was violated.

“The Maltese authorities’ silence in the face of such a serious incident, that is widely seen as an attack on Europe, is incomprehensible and unacceptable,” the group said.