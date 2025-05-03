Activists urge government to allow Gaza aid ship to dock in Malta after drone attack

Maltese organisations are calling on the government to grant emergency entry to the humanitarian vessel Conscience, which was left stranded outside Maltese territorial waters following a drone attack believed to be carried out by Israeli forces.

The Conscience, part of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was en route to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid amid the worsening crisis in the Palestinian territory. The ship sustained heavy damage during a reported drone strike on Friday, leaving it without electricity and leaking water. Activists say it is currently unable to navigate and urgently requires repairs.

Despite the ship's condition and its humanitarian mission, Maltese authorities have so far denied it entry to port, prompting a protest to be held on Sunday at 5:30pm in Castille Square.

The demonstration is being organised by Moviment Graffitti, Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, The Lebanese Advocates, and Youth for Palestine, who are urging Prime Minister Robert Abela’s administration to "do what is just and necessary: let the Conscience in."

In a separate statement, political party Momentum criticised what it described as a “concerning silence” from Prime Minister Abela and Foreign Minister Ian Borg regarding the drone attack.

“More than 36 hours after two Israeli drones reportedly attacked a civilian ship near Malta, crucial questions remain unanswered by our government.,” said Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola. “The incident took place close to our waters and inside Malta's Exclusive Economic Zone, Flight Information Region, and Search and Rescue area—zones where Malta has clear responsibilities.”

Cassola asked whether the government had taken any diplomatic steps in response, including summoning the Israeli ambassador. He stressed that “Malta cannot remain silent” in the face of what he described as an attack on unarmed civilians.