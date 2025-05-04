WATCH | Malta needs to be ‘in control’ before allowing vessel in, Abela tells journalists

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday Malta has to be “in control” before allowing in the Conscience.

“Our position is clear. Before a vessel is allowed into Malta, we need to be in control. Especially when it has no flag, no insurance, and we don’t know what’s aboard,” he told journalists.

The ship Conscience, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was preparing to collect activists from Malta before sailing to Gaza with humanitarian supplies. It was struck in the early hours of Friday morning, in a drone attack. The vessel remains outside Malta’s waters.

According to the Prime Minister, Malta acted quickly once the situation was under control and made sure that everyone on board was safe.

Abela said the facts about the drone strike must still be confirmed, and until then, the word “alleged must be used”. Still, he said Malta acted straight away after being informed of the distress situation.

He said Malta has offered passengers aboard the vessel safe entry, but they have refused. “The offer is still open.”

He said the vessel’s crew and passengers were in a stable condition and that Malta had offered transport for a team to carry out a medical assessment. The team, however, was not allowed to board.

Police negotiators also tried to reach the vessel but were denied contact by radio.

The government is still waiting for the ship’s full manifest to confirm what is on board and said it has also offered to carry out any possible repairs on site.

The Prime Minister stressed Malta's actions are “not about politics but safety. […] In the last few hours, there was pressure to first let the ship enter Maltese waters and then send the surveyor. But our position is very clear. This is a matter of national security.”

He said Malta is willing to carry out repairs at its own cost if it is confirmed that the ship is carrying humanitarian aid.

The Palestinian Ambassador in Malta has been informed of all steps taken, and Abela said the ambassador agrees with the government’s handling of the case.

There has also been ministerial contact with Israel, but Abela gave no details and pointed journalists to what the Israeli government has told international media.

Abela said the decision whether the ship will be allowed into Malta once it is confirmed to be carrying humanitarian aid depend on the surveyor’s report and whether the port authorities receive the ship’s manifest.

“We can all agree that the aim is for the aid to reach Gaza as soon as possible. The ship is not meant to stay in Maltese waters for long. If there is aid onboard, it should get to its destination quickly,” Abela said.

Asked why he has not condemned the incident, Abela said he wants the facts first. If it turns out to have been a drone attack, he said he would have no problem condemning it.

When asked if any foreign government is stopping Malta from letting the ship enter, Abela replied: “Absolutely not.”

He also agreed to a request by Opposition leader Bernard Grech to meet and discuss the issue. Abela said that on national matters, he never takes partisan positions and will keep Grech informed.