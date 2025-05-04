Maltese citizenship not a commodity, Grech says after golden passports ruling

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said Maltese citizenship must never be treated as a product to be bought and sold, following a European Court ruling against the Golden Passports scheme.

“A future Nationalist government would ensure this scheme is targeted only at individuals who have a real and genuine connection to Malta, not those who simply purchase Maltese citizenship and then attempt to conceal it,” Grech said during a live interview on NET Television.

In a ruling last week, the ECJ ruled that Malta’s citizenship by investment scheme infringes EU law and amounts to “the commercialisation of the grant of nationality of a member state,” and by extension, EU citizenship,

Grech said that for the Nationalist Party, “not everything has a price,” and the country’s identity should not be treated like a commodity.

A future Nationalist government, he said, would ensure stricter conditions and a clearer connection to Malta for any applicant.

Grech also referred to a Workers’ Day proposal announced earlier this week, which he said was positively received.

The measure would allow workers to keep all the tax they currently pay on the first €10,000 earned through part-time work or overtime, a policy he described as “people centred.”

During the interview, Grech also spoke about the recent attack on the vessel Conscience, which occurred near Malta’s territorial waters.

He described the incident as “deplorable” and said it raises serious concerns about national security, maritime protection, and Malta’s constitutional position of neutrality.

Grech confirmed he had written to Prime Minister Robert Abela to request an urgent meeting and was told the Prime Minister had accepted.

He urged for this meeting to take place as soon as possible, with the inclusion of all relevant institutions, so that a clear assessment can be made and a united course of action taken.

“This is not a partisan issue, but one that affects Malta’s safety and stability,” Grech said. “In moments like these, the people expect maturity and national unity. The people expect that in such sensitive times we come together and put the country first.”

He said the Nationalist Party believes Malta must present a united front in the face of such threats, and that the responsibility to protect national interests should come before political differences.

Grech called for this meeting to also include the relevant institutions, so that all available information can be presented, potential consequences assessed, and a shared course of action developed that places Malta’s wellbeing at the forefront.

The Opposition Leader spoke about the importance of education and investment in people.

He said the country’s greatest resource is its people, and that a future Nationalist government would reopen trade schools to support both academic and vocational education, helping young people grow and reach their full potential.