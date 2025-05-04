Youths born between 2005 and 2007 can now apply for six month of free gym membership

Young people born between 2005 and 2007 can from today apply for six months of free gym membership, as part of a measure introduced in this year’s Budget.

“The message is one in favour of the importance of physical activity from a young age,” said Prime Minister Robert Abela. “This is because I believe that if we start a routine of physical activity, it will stay with you for the rest of your life.”

Applications for the scheme can be made through the website youthfitness.gov.mt, where applicants can choose from over 60 gyms across Malta and Gozo that are taking part in the initiative. Around 12,000 young people are expected to benefit.

At the launch, held at the Mediterranean College of Sport in Birkirkara, Abela said this measure is meaningful to him because it helps encourage a love for sport and physical activity early in life.

He added that such initiatives play an important role in improving the quality of life for both Maltese and Gozitan people.

The launch event included workout sessions and physical activity competitions, hosted by global fitness figures Alex Eubank and Greg Doucette. The event was attended by a large number of young people, athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Minister for Education, Clifton Grima, also addressed the gathering. He said this initiative shows how investing in sport and youth can unite communities and create a healthier way of living.

“We are giving young people the push they need to choose a more active and balanced life, and thus we will be building a stronger future for our country,” Grima said.

The scheme opened earlier this year with a public call for gyms interested in joining. Over 60 gyms across the islands are now signed up to the initiative, which is part of the Government’s continued efforts to support youth wellbeing and healthy living.