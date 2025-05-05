Foreign chains keep prices in check as local supermarkets feel the pinch

Tax incentives for foreign-owned supermarket chains raise concerns over unfair competition but they have been crucial in keeping the lid on consumer prices, a new study shows.

A sectoral analysis of the retail sector carried out by the Central Bank of Malta suggests policy intervention may be needed to address concerns over the tax advantages granted to foreign-owned companies.

The study was based on interviews with different operators in the retail sector.

According to the report, supermarkets that are not part of an international chain are facing increasing pressure from growing foreign competition, aggressive pricing strategies, and structural tax advantages that favour international chains.

The problem has become more acute since the number of foreign-owned supermarkets kept increasing.

These developments, point to a shifting supermarket landscape where domestic retailers are struggling to keep pace.

The Central Bank notes that the supermarket sector has undergone significant changes, largely driven by the rise of foreign-owned operators that benefit from Malta’s full imputation tax system—particularly the refund mechanism available to foreign shareholders. These chains end up benefitting from an effective tax rate of 5%, while Maltese companies have to pay tax at 35%.

Maltese retailers argue this system gives international chains an unfair advantage, enabling them to absorb rising costs and offer more stable prices than their domestically owned competitors.

Nonetheless, while squeezing the profit margins of domestic competitors, the influx of international players—often with deeper pockets and better economies of scale—has kept a lid on price increases for consumers.

Coupled with the growing popularity of private-label products and aggressive promotional campaigns, the sector is being pushed to innovate in supply chain management and cost efficiency to remain competitive.

High-end retail faring better

Beyond supermarkets, the Central Bank’s analysis takes a deeper dive into other retail segments, painting a picture of a sector in transition. Luxury retailers have fared relatively well, with affluent consumers continuing to spend despite recent inflationary pressures. However, even in this high-end market, some price sensitivity has emerged, leading businesses to adjust product ranges and adopt new promotional strategies.

Mid-tier and budget retailers, on the other hand, have faced stiffer headwinds. Declining discretionary spending has forced many to slash prices in an effort to maintain footfall and sales volumes. These discounting strategies, while necessary to stay competitive, have taken a toll on profitability as operational costs remain high.

The hotel retail segment, particularly restaurants operating within hotels, has experienced a mixed recovery following the pandemic. While hotel occupancy has improved, food and labour cost increases have eroded profit margins in their in-house dining establishments. Hotel restaurateurs reported increased customer price sensitivity whereby customers are “opting for one course meals and/or for lower priced items on the menu.”

Competition prevents businesses from shifting cost onto consumer

Across the board, supply chain disruptions—exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and transportation costs—have been a persistent concern. Although these pressures have started to ease, pricing remains a tricky problem for retailers, with increasing competition keeping a lid on prices.

“Many companies have attempted to pass these costs onto consumers, but competitive pressures have limited their ability to do so”. As a result, mark-ups have been compressed, with some businesses choosing to absorb the increased costs to retain market share. In fact, companies in highly competitive sectors have experienced lower profits.

Previous reports had indicated optimism about post-pandemic recovery, with companies expanding their offerings and investing in digital transformation. However, the latest study reveals “a shift towards cost-cutting measures” and “defensive strategies to protect margins amid some economic uncertainty”.

The analysis was conducted by economists Warren Deguara, Eliza Farrugia and Christine Borg from the Central Bank’s Economic Analysis Department.