Trump slaps 100% tariffs on films produced outside of US, threatening Maltese film industry
The latest round of US tariffs threatens Malta's film industry, which is primarily focused on attracting foreign producers to shoot their films on the islands
Malta’s film sector could be under fire as US President Donald Trump announced that he will slap 100% tariffs on films made outside of the United States.
Writing on his Truth Social media platform on Monday, Trump blamed incentives around the world aimed at attracting filmmakers and studios for the “very fast death” of the US film industry.
“This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat,” he moaned, claiming that the incentives amount to “messaging and propaganda!”
Trump announced that he authorised the US Department of Commerce to roll out a 100% tariff on “any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.”
Malta’s film industry is primarily aimed at incentivising foreign filmmakers and studios to produce films on the islands.
According to the Malta Film Commission (MFC), the industry netted €72.7 million in the local economy in 2022.
In a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) in 2024, the MFC’s 40% cash rebate scheme for foreign producers had led to positive outcomes locally.
However, the report also blasted the MFC’s failures in transparency when organising events such as the Malta FIlm Week.