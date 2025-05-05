Trump slaps 100% tariffs on films produced outside of US, threatening Maltese film industry

Malta’s film sector could be under fire as US President Donald Trump announced that he will slap 100% tariffs on films made outside of the United States.

Writing on his Truth Social media platform on Monday, Trump blamed incentives around the world aimed at attracting filmmakers and studios for the “very fast death” of the US film industry.

“This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat,” he moaned, claiming that the incentives amount to “messaging and propaganda!”