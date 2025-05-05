Average of 19 vehicles added to Malta's roads every day in first quarter of 2025

An average of 19 vehicles were introduced to Malta’s roads everyday during the first three months of 2025.

According to figures published by the National Statistics Office (NSO), the total number of newly licensed vehicles between January and March was 4,924, with the majority of them (63.2%) being passenger cars.

Meanwhile, 20.3% of the vehicles were either motorcycles, e-bikes, or PA-bikes.

The stock of licensed motor vehicles in Malta now stands at 447,455.

Just over half (51.3%) of the vehicles were new, while the rest were used vehicles.

According to the NSO, 6,709 vehicles were removed from roads “due to restrictions,” adding that 43.9% of them were garaged, 31.9% were resold, and 22.8% were scrapped.

The NSO did not further explain the restrictions that led the vehicles to be removed from roads, however, Transport Malta (TM) had claimed that it had removed 1,900 y-plate vehicles after enforcement actions.

However, due to appeals, a large number of them are believed to be operating once again.

The NSO broke down the 447,455 motor vehicles, as 58.1% of them use petrol-powered engines, while 34.9% use diesel-powered engines. Just 4.1% of all licensed motor vehicles are electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.