Maria Montebello will be St Aloysius College’s first woman and lay rector in institution’s history

St Aloysius College has announced the appointment of Maria Montebello as its next rector, marking a historic first for the Jesuit-run institution.

Montebello will become both the first layperson and the first woman to lead the college since its founding in 1907.

Her appointment, confirmed by Fr Ronny Alessio s.j., Provincial of the Euro-Mediterranean Province, follows a public call for applications and a thorough selection process overseen by a board chaired by Ian Mifsud, Director General at the Secretariat for Catholic Education.

Montebello will officially take up her new role on 1 September 2025.

Currently serving as Head of St Ignatius College, Prof Edward de Bono Handaq Middle School since 2012, Montebello brings more than a decade of leadership experience. Her previous roles include Head of School at St Benedict College, Safi Primary, and Assistant Head at St Benedict College, Għaxaq Primary.

Montebello is recognised for her expertise in inclusive education, policy implementation, and strategic school development. She played a key role in the transition of St Ignatius Girls' Secondary School into a successful co-educational middle school — experience that is expected to be valuable as St Aloysius College Secondary transitions to a co-ed system.