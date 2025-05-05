Abela: Freedom Flotilla Coalition acceded to Malta conditions and surveyor has been allowed aboard

Prime Minister Robert Abela told parliament on Monday a Maltese surveyor has been allowed aboard the humanitarian vessel Conscience following a suspected drone attack.

Briefing the House ahead of Monday afternoon’s plenary session, the Prime Minister said Transport Malta officials and representatives from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition were on Sunday afternoon discussing the situation.

Abela said the representatives were initially saying they would allow a surveyor on board if the vessel is allowed automatic entry into Malta, a request the government denied.

They then said a surveyor would be allowed aboard if the vessel is allowed to enter Maltese waters. A request which was also turned down by the government.

The third request saw representatives saying they would allow a surveyor aboard if three individuals “with no connection” to the situation are helped to board the vessel.

But ultimately the vessel representatives allowed the surveyor onboard in line with the conditions set by Malta.

Abela announced on Monday a surveyor handpicked by Malta – Elio Desira, was at the same time he was delivering a situation update, carrying out the investigation.

Six people aboard the vessel have also been allowed to disembark and be brought to Malta. They will fly to their home country on Monday night.

The PM concluded by thanking Opposition leader Bernard Grech for expressing national unity as the situation unfolded, saying he appreciated a call by the Nationalist leader on Sunday evening.

Abela confirmed a meeting was held between him, Grech, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Foreign Minister Ian Borg to brief the Opposition leader on the latest developments.

Also addressing the House, Grech confirmed the meeting was held, saying he was satisfied with the briefing he was given.

He said the national interest must be prioritised, stating the Opposition was concerned about the situation.

Grech concluded that if it is confirmed the vessel was attacked, it would be condemning it.

The Conscience, part of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was en route to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid amid the worsening crisis in the Palestinian territory. The ship sustained heavy damage during a reported drone strike on Friday, leaving it without electricity and leaking water. Activists say it is currently unable to navigate and urgently requires repairs.

The United Nations human rights office on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the drone strike that hit a Gaza-bound aid vessel in international waters near Malta.

"It is essential that a credible, impartial, and effective investigation be launched to determine responsibility and ensure accountability," UN human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said.