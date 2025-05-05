An honest and principled politician: Parliament pays tribute to late Francis Zammit Dimech

Parliament on Monday evening paid tribute to former Acting President, Nationalist MEP and MP Francis Zammit Dimech.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech all delivered messages honouring Zammit Dimech’s legacy, describing him as an honest, principled politician who shunned confrontation.

Francis Zammit Dimech died aged 70 last month.

Prime Minister Abela said Zammit Dimech had lived a 30-year parliamentary life with dignity, always guided by integrity and reason. He emphasised Zammit Dimech consistently avoided conflict and sought compromise.

“Francis Zammit Dimech approached his role as Acting President with great pride,” Abela said. “The country has lost a gentleman in politics. Even in his final moments, while he was in pain, Francis still communicated with respect and courtesy.”

Abela added that Zammit Dimech should serve as a role model, especially for members of parliament.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech described Zammit Dimech as a man with a deep passion for politics and people, calling him both innovative and courageous. He noted that Zammit Dimech brought about significant changes during his time as a minister, including overseeing the first mobile phone call in Malta.

Grech also highlighted his expertise in broadcasting, saying Zammit Dimech believed strongly that the media should be a vehicle for truth. Despite his achievements, he remained a humble man, Grech said.

“Francis Zammit Dimech was a giant in politics, but one of great humility,” he said. “His appointment as Acting President was the pinnacle of his career.”

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia also paid tribute to Zammit Dimech, noting that the two had shared an excellent relationship since they first met during the 1996–1998 legislature.

Farrugia recounted how Zammit Dimech, an expert in broadcasting, had approached him to offer assistance on a forthcoming amendment to broadcasting legislation.

He also recalled a visit to the Vatican around 25 years ago to see Pope John Paul II, during which Zammit Dimech’s video camera was stolen. “Although he was the victim of the theft, he was the one reassuring and calming the rest of us,” Farrugia said.