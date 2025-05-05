WATCH | Abela's views on defence spending 'stronger' after alleged drone attack on aid vessel

Prime Minister Robert Abela has stated that his views on Malta’s defence have been “strengthened” despite an alleged drone attack just outside Maltese territorial waters.

Abela was speaking to journalists moments after he briefed parliament on the latest developments regarding the humanitarian aid vessel Conscience that was allegedly struck by drones on Friday.

He told MPs that a Maltese surveyor was allowed on the boat and that six people aboard were allowed to disembark and enter Malta.

Among his objectives, the surveyor will determine whether the vessel was struck by attack drones as was alleged by NGO Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

When asked whether this episode changed Abela’s stance on Malta’s defence - which was against increasing defence spending - the Prime Minister said that the alleged attack only strengthened his view.

“It’s crucial that our country promotes peace and not weapons and war,” he stated.

Abela then called out EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola for what he described as her imbalanced stance in favour of one side of the Israel-Palestine conflict that erupted after 7 October 2023.

The Prime Minister denied that the incident happened within Malta’s exclusive economic area, insisting that it was outside territorial waters. Despite the incident happening within Malta’s search-and-rescue area, Abela seemed unbothered, citing the massive size of the area which stretches from Greece to Libya.

Abela voiced his opposition against giving the aid vessel a Maltese flag after it was de-flagged on the day of the incident. He insisted that Malta cannot bear the responsibility of giving a flag to the vessel, saying that it is a 52-year-old boat and is not insured.

However, the Prime Minister stated that if inspections show that the vessel truly has humanitarian intentions, Malta would see that it reaches its destination without further hiccups.