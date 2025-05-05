WATCH | After Trump tariffs on films, Bonnici says government analysing details before taking position

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici told journalists on Monday government is waiting on details before taking a position regarding tariffs on films produced outside the US as annoucned earlier on Monday by President Donald Trump.

“Obviously the information right now is scarce, and we have to wait for the details before we take a position,” Bonnici told journalists outside parliament.

US President Trump announced earlier on Monday that he authorised the US Department of Commerce to roll out a 100% tariff on “any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands.”

Malta’s film industry is primarily aimed at incentivising foreign filmmakers and studios to produce films on the islands.

According to the Malta Film Commission (MFC), the industry netted €72.7 million in the local economy in 2022.

In a report by the National Audit Office (NAO) in 2024, the MFC’s 40% cash rebate scheme for foreign producers had led to positive outcomes locally.

Bonnici, who in a Cabinet reshuffle last year assumed responsibility of the sometimes-controversial Malta Film Commission, said government took cognisance of what the US President said.

“What is sure is we will be proactive to ensure that what is creating so much wealth in the country continues to do so,” Bonnici said.

The minister also said he read what prominent individuals in the film industry have said across the globe.

“All I have seen are questions: how it will happen, what will be covered by the tariffs, what will not, whether such tariffs can be implemented; and so we are still looking at the information is available to us,” the minister said.