Cassola questions whether Israel told Malta to not allow vessel access to territorial waters

Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola said on Tuesday the government received a request from Israel in the days preceding the attack on the Conscience to not allow the vessel access to Maltese territory.

“In this respect, can Robert Abela confirm that, in the days preceding the attack on the humanitarian ship Conscience, the Israeli government sent an official written request to the government of Malta informing that the vessel did not have current certification and therefore was requesting that the Maltese authorities either do not allow the vessel access to Maltese waters and harbours or else that Malta allows it into our waters and detains it?” Cassola said.

He insisted clear answers on the part of the Prime Minister will contribute in dispelling any speculation and will help people make their conclusions on the basis of concrete and hard facts.

The Conscience, part of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was en route to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid amid the worsening crisis in the Palestinian territory. The ship sustained heavy damage during a reported drone strike on Friday, leaving it without electricity and leaking water. Activists say it is currently unable to navigate and urgently requires repairs.

On Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said a Maltese surveyor had been allowed aboard the vessel Conscience following discussions between government representatives and Freedom Flotilla Coalition representatives.

Cassola questioned whether the PM was selectively leaving out information when speaking to journalists on Monday afternoon.