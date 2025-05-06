Activists on board drone-struck ship say authorities treated them as though they 'bombed someone'
The activists were driven directly to the Malta International Airport where they boarded a flight to Turkey
Activists on board the humanitarian aid ship Conscience have claimed that they were treated as though “they bombed someone” when they were taken to the airport.
On Friday a humanitarian vessel en-route to Gaza claimed that it was struck by two drones and alleged that Israel was behind the attack.
Yesterday, six activists on board the vessel were allowed to disembark and enter Malta.
According to the activists, Maltese authorities treated them as though they “bombed someone.” The activists were driven directly to the Malta International Airport where they boarded a flight to Turkey.
On Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela briefed parliament on the latest developments regarding the vessel. He announced that a Maltese surveyor was allowed to board the ship and carry out an inspection.
The Conscience, part of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was en route to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid amid the worsening crisis in the Palestinian territory. The ship sustained heavy damage during a reported drone strike on Friday, leaving it without electricity and leaking water. Activists say it is currently unable to navigate and urgently requires repairs.
The United Nations human rights office on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the drone strike that hit a Gaza-bound aid vessel in international waters near Malta.