Activists on board drone-struck ship say authorities treated them as though they 'bombed someone'

Activists on board the humanitarian aid ship Conscience have claimed that they were treated as though “they bombed someone” when they were taken to the airport.

On Friday a humanitarian vessel en-route to Gaza claimed that it was struck by two drones and alleged that Israel was behind the attack.

Yesterday, six activists on board the vessel were allowed to disembark and enter Malta.

According to the activists, Maltese authorities treated them as though they “bombed someone.” The activists were driven directly to the Malta International Airport where they boarded a flight to Turkey.